BTS’ J-Hope returns to Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve for solo performance alongside TXT

BTS member J-Hope will be taking his solo adventures to New York this New Year’s Eve as he has recently been announced as a part of the lineup of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

This will be the BTS member’s third performance at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, as he has previously performed with the members of the group at the shows in 2017 and 2019. However, it will be even more special this time around as it is his solo endeavour marking a notable step in his career. This means BTS’ J-Hope is heading to Time Square, New York, USA soon and fans in America can head to the venue to catch a glimpse of the powerful performer. It was also reported that J-Hope will be showcasing his solo track ‘= (Equal Sign)’ off of his debut solo album, ‘Jack In The Box’ which was released in July, earlier this year. Along with this, he is said to be performing ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’ his collaboration track with Becky G, and BTS’ Grammy-nominated track ‘Butter’ in its special Holiday Remix version.

TXT

‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest’ will begin on 31 December 2022 at 8 pm ET (1 January 2023 at 10 am KST) and has previously announced boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER as a part of their lineup for the night. This will be the boys’ first-ever performance for this event however it will be recorded at Disneyland instead of Times Square. It was previously reported that they will be showing their beloved songs ‘Good Boy Gone Bad’ and ‘0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)’.

Previously too, J-Hope and TOMORROW X TOGETHER were co-performers for the iconic Lollapalooza music festival and wowed the audiences with their efforts.