BTS’ J-Hope reveals Pharrell personally contacted him for LV Bag collab, gushes over THIS song with Jungkook

J-Hope of BTS is super busy juggling multiple projects. The K-pop star recently teamed up with Pharrell Williams and Don Toliver for the new track LV Bag. He told W Korea, how Pharrell personally reached out to him and even revealed his favorite song with Jungkook.

When asked about how the collaboration for LV Bag came to be, J-Hope explained that Pharrell invited him to work on the music for the show. As a longtime fan, he couldn’t pass up the opportunity. He said, "Pharrell asked me if I wanted to work with him on the music for the show. He was my childhood idol, and I still love him so much, so I readily agreed." He also shared that Pharrell personally guided him through the process and praised his voice, calling it ‘energetic.’

When asked if there is any song he finds himself listening to more and more over time, J-Hope shared that he feels deeply attached to I Wonder with Jungkook. “‘I Wonder… (with Jungkook of BTS)’ comes to mind,” he said. For him, this song never gets old, no matter how many times he listens to it. Speaking about the rap verse, J-Hope revealed that it feels even more comforting as time goes by. He also revealed that he wrote all the top lines himself, which adds even more meaning to the song. J-Hope made it clear that his passion for music remains unchanged, stating, “Jung Ho Seok, who loves and enjoys music, and J-Hope of BTS—that part of me really won’t change.”

I Wonder is a track from J-Hope’s On the Street Vol. 1 album. It has a funky, ’80s R&B-inspired sound, with a touch of guitar riffs, deep bass grooves, and a rich synth melody that creates a nostalgic yet fresh vibe.

On the work front, J-Hope is all set for his first-ever solo tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE. The tour will start at Seoul’s KSPO Dome on February 28 and will continue until March 2, 2025. Apart from this, J-Hope is also set to perform at Lollapalooza Berlin 2025 in July.