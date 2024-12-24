BTS' J-Hope reveals why he visited LA after military discharge: 'Connected to my work...'

Following his discharge from mandatory military service, J-Hope went on a brief vacation to LA. But why did he choose a particular city? During a live, he revealed that he visited the US to quickly readjust to his life before enlistment. Now, in an interview, he finally talked about why he chose California for the process.

On December 24, Weverse Magazine published an interview with J-Hope. He revealed that he was thinking about studying and working on his music in LA even before listing in the military. He was finally able to take a short trip to the States after getting discharged and then chose to jet off to California.

Talking about why he chose Los Angeles, he said, "Actually, the whole point of me going to the US was connected to my work under the name J-Hope, so that’s where I started. It was obvious that LA was where I needed to go."

Expressing his love for the city, he recalled the time he spent there: "Cali’s got a vibe of its own that I love. I like the sun, the atmosphere, and how laid-back it is. Plus, all the music people everyone talks about are there."

During a previous Weverse live, he revealed that he went to LA to quickly readjust to his life, but it wasn't easy as he was hardly getting used to his life before enlisting in Korea. So, naturally, in a different country and culture, it was way more difficult. But as he started meeting new people and trying new things, he gradually felt he was finally settling in.

"In the end, being there in the States helped me get back into the flow of everyday life and get used to being me again, which was immensely helpful," J-hope noted.

Back on October 17, the BTS member returned home after completing his 18-month-long military service as an active-duty soldier. After being away from home, friends, and just everyday life, it was only natural that initially he felt difficult to live like before.

After settling in, he resumed his activity with a first pitch throw at the Korean Series baseball game. Now, he is expected to return with new solo music soon.

