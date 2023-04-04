BTS J-Hope, RM, SUGA congratulate Jimin for debuting at no. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100

BTS member Jimin recently released his debut solo album ‘FACE’. While the entire album was met with an overwhelming response from the audience, one song, in particular, has made some historical feats. The song is none other than Jimin’s superhit track ‘Like Crazy’. The song recently broke yet another record and made Jimin the first South Korean soloist to top Billboard’s Hot 100. The latter was revealed in an announcement made by Billboard on April 3, 2023.

BTS J-Hope, RM, SUGA congratulate Jimin

Soon after the news was released, BTS member RM posted a screenshot of Billboard’s Top 10 on his Instagram story. In the said story, RM tagged fellow member Jimin and wrote ‘I am proud’. RM is also one of the writers of Jimin’s hit track ‘Like Crazy’. The latter-mentioned accomplishment, therefore, makes this his fourth time topping Billboard’s Hot 100 as a writer. Shortly after, J-Hope took to his Instagram and reshared a post by Billboard that shows the first ten tracks on Billboard’s Hot 100. J-Hope adorned the post with a lot of purple hearts and congratulated Jimin while also telling him how is making history.

BTS rapper SUGA congratulated Jimin in his comments section on Weverse where he wrote. ‘Yes Park Jimin Billboard Hot100 No.1 singer you're very cool concert guest ttang ttang ttang’. Jimin himself shared the top 10 photos as an Instagram post where fellow members RM and J-Hope were quick to show their support. Fans have been gushing over the aforementioned interactions and lauding Jimin for his historic win.

‘Like Crazy’ by Jimin

‘Like Crazy’ is a track by BTS member Jimin that was released just last month on March 24. ‘Like Crazy’ is the third track on Jimin’s debut solo album ‘FACE’. The song has been produced by BTS’ longtime music producers Pdogg and GHSTLOOP. Ahead of the song’s release, Pdogg had made a bold declaration claiming that Jimin was done establishing the order of K-pop in 2023. The aforementioned quickly went viral and further excited fans vis-a-vis Jimin’s then-upcoming release. Fortunately, Jimin’s latest release was able to live up to the hype that preceded its release. The song is written by various songwriters including Jimin, RM, and Pdogg.

