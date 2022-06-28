BTS’ J-Hope’s awaited solo comeback album ‘Jack In The Box’: Here’s what we know

Recently, J-Hope announced that he’ll be making a solo comeback with his first full album ‘Jack In The Box’ on July 15 and the promotions for it so far are amazing! The first teasers showed a more sunny and colourful side, which is what he is known for. But his last teaser images for the pre-release track ‘More’ had a more sinister and dark take on it- with the smudged makeup, silhouettes, the dark look and the shaky vintage pictures. But why would the ‘sunshine’ of BTS opt for a dark concept?

This is answered in the Weverse interview he had done a couple of weeks ago, talking about a lot of things from BTS to his travels to Instagram and lastly, the need to turn the corner on his sunshine persona. He said, “I wanted to look back on things, like how I’ve lived and the kind of emotional shadow my hidden side casts and you’ll understand when these songs come out later, but if I was going to discuss these things, I couldn’t always be light about it. That’s why I edged a little closer to a darker place, which I think allowed me to open up about my life story completely.”

This answer may come as a surprise to many ARMYs but this is one of the best decisions as music is a great instrument to express the true feelings, thoughts, ideas, expressions, etc of a person. One cannot be smiling and happy all the time, there are parts of a person that suffers as well and it's obvious for someone who has seen failures and hate along with the love over the years.

J-Hope isn’t too vocal about his hardships, rather maintains his sunny persona to lift the mood of ARMYs and of people around him so it’s definitely going to be amazing seeing him take on a darker concept or look for this comeback and we hope to understand him better with this album.

Another aspect is that in one of the concept photos where records are found strewn around, there is a record with the words 'www.BLACKPINK.COM' on it. Is it a coincidence or is it some hint?

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN announces July comeback with repackaged album ‘SECTOR 17’

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of J-Hope’s new concept? Let us know in the comments below.