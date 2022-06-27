BTS’ J-Hope’s first single ‘MORE’ from ‘Jack In The Box’ to drop on July 1; Teaser photo OUT

J-Hope’s first teaser photo for ‘Jack In The Box’ is here! On June 27, BIGHIT MUSIC dropped an image at 7:30 pm IST, announcing that J-Hope’s first single from his upcoming solo album is titled ‘MORE’, and that it will be dropping on July 1 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST). Further, BIGHIT MUSIC shared that concept photos for ‘MORE’ will be released at 8:30 pm IST on June 27 and June 28.

Check out the teaser photo, below:

Following this, J-Hope also took to his Instagram account, writing “MORE ?” and sharing the same teaser photo, along with three more images which appear to be the location of the first photo.

Check out J-Hope’s Instagram post, below:

Shortly after this surprise dropped, at midnight KST on June 28 (June 27 at 8:30 pm IST), BIGHIT MUSIC released the first round of concept photos for ‘MORE’, the first single from J-Hope’s upcoming solo album ‘Jack In The Box’.

Previously, on June 25 at 8:30 pm IST, BIGHIT MUSIC released the first details about J-Hope 's upcoming solo album, by sharing a notice on Weverse. The notice read, "We would like to announce the release of "Jack In The Box," j-hope's solo album. BTS has turned the page on their new chapter, throughout which the members will harmoniously carry out their group and individual activities. j-hope will be the first member of BTS to start this new journey and release his solo album." The notice continued, "j-hope's solo album, as expressed in the title of the album "Jack In The Box," represents his aspirations to break the mold and grow further. Starting with his pre-released track to be released July 1st, diverse content to show j-hope's creative identity as an artist will be introduced. Please stay tuned and we will continue to provide you with more details on the album. We hope that you look forward to "Jack In The Box" and send j-hope your love and support as he takes his first step as a solo artist." The pre-release track, 'MORE' drops on July 1 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST), followed by the release of all the tracks on July 15 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST). Stay tuned for more updates about J-Hope's 'MORE' and 'Jack In The Box'!

