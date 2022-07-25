BTS’ J-Hope’s ‘Jack In The Box’ becomes the fastest album to do THIS surpassing BLACKPINK’s Lisa

BTS member J-Hope released his first full-length solo album on July 15 along with the music video for the title track, ‘Arson’. Before this, on July 1, a music video for the pre-release track ‘MORE’ off of the same album was released. J-Hope has since broken countless records and added to his never-ending list of achievements, further providing proof of a successful release.

Now, to take his accolades further, ‘Jack In The Box’ has amassed 100 million streams on Spotify, all within 8 days of the release of the album. J-Hope is now the Korean soloist with the fastest album to reach the milestone. Case in point, each of the 10 tracks on the record have accounted for an impressive portion of this achievement, making for a fantastic listen. Previously, BLACKPINK member Lisa’s debut solo album ‘LALISA’ took the crown by crossing 100 million streams on Spotify in 22 days with 2 songs.

Moreover, the BTS member’s solo album has earned itself a second place for the first-week album debut by a K-pop act on Spotify this year, with over 63 million streams. This is second to only his own group’s anthology album ‘Proof’ which recorded a whopping 222 million streams and above in June 2022 with its 35 tracks.

Earlier today, J-Hope left for Chicago via the Incheon International Airport dressed in a sheer top as his fluffy hair caught the fans’ attention. The BTS member will headline the Lollapalooza music festival on July 31 for his first solo stage and become the first Korean artist to headline a main stage at a major U.S. music festival, as revealed by the event organisers.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: How would BTS’ J-Hope feel if ‘Jack In The Box’ is not well received at Lollapalooza?