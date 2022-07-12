BTS’ J-Hope’s ‘MORE’ enters Billboard’s Hot 100; Second solo entry following ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’

BTS’ J-Hope has achieved another impressive feat with ‘MORE’! Released on July 1, ‘MORE’ is a pre-release track from J-Hope’s upcoming solo album ‘Jack In The Box’. The track is set to be one of two title tracks from the release, the second of which is the upcoming song, ‘Arson’.

According to Billboard’s latest update (July 11, local time), J-Hope’s 'MORE' has debuted at number 82 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100 chart! This chart is a weekly ranking of the most popular songs in the United States, and with ‘MORE’, J-Hope marks his second solo entry on the chart. Previously, J-Hope had debuted at number 81 on the chart with his 2019 single, ‘Chicken Noodle Soup (featuring Becky G)’.

Check out Billboard’s Tweet officially announcing the same, below:

Upon its release, ‘MORE’ had also shot up in the ranks in music charts around the world, ranking at number 1 on iTunes charts in at least 84 different regions, including the United States, Canada, France, and more. ‘MORE’ is part of J-Hope’s upcoming solo album, ‘Jack In The Box’. Alongside this pre-release song, the album will contain nine other tracks: ‘Intro’, ‘Pandora’s Box’, ‘STOP’, ‘= (Equal Sign)’, ‘Music Box : Reflection’, ‘What If…’, ‘Safety Zone’, and ‘Arson’.

Recently, J-Hope also dropped two rounds of concept photos for ‘Arson’, which showcased him posing in front of a burning car. The upcoming song is meant to deliver the key message that J-Hope wants to share through ‘Jack In The Box’, and contains his anguish felt in the moment of choice.

Congratulations to J-Hope for his latest achievement with ‘MORE’! Stay tuned for more updates about ‘Jack In The Box’, dropping on July 15 at 9:30 am IST.

