BTS’ J-Hope’s 'MORE': Jimin shares sweet selfie supporting new single from ‘Jack In The Box’

On July 1, BTS’ J-Hope dropped a single titled ‘MORE’ from his upcoming solo album ‘Jack In The Box’. Upon the release, J-Hope received much love for the track, not only from ARMYs, but also from other big names in the industry, including his fellow BTS member RM, rapper Jessi, model and blogger Irene Kim, and rapper and producer Supreme Boi.

Following this, BTS’ Jimin also took to Instagram to shower J-Hope with love and support. Jimin uploaded a screenshot of the album cover taken while streaming ‘MORE’, and also shared an adorable black and white selfie taken with J-Hope, with both the BTS members posing while making a ‘V’ sign. J-Hope sweetly wrote in the comments, saying, “Love u my dongsaeng [little brother]” and also reshared the post to his Instagram story with a string of hearts captioning it.

Check out Jimin’s sweet post in support of J-Hope's 'MORE', below:

Meanwhile, popular R&B and hip hop singer-songwriter Crush also took to Instagram to extend his support to J-Hope upon the release of ‘MORE’. J-Hope responded by resharing the story and writing ‘MORE WITH CRUSH’, making everyone wonder if a collaboration between the two stars is possibly in the making.

In addition, rappers Kid Milli, pH-1 and sokodomo too shared the song ‘MORE’ via their Instagram stories. In particular, sokodomo also wrote “Giving me hwaiting [feeling of support/encouragement] while working on music”.

J-Hope’s solo album ‘Jack In The Box’ drops on July 15 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST). According to a notice previously released by BIGHIT MUSIC, the upcoming album represents J-Hope’s “aspirations to break the mold and grow further.”

Stay tuned for more updates!

