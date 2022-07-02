BTS’ J-Hope’s ‘MORE’ takes over global music charts; Achieves No.1 spot on iTunes in 84 countries

BTS’ J-Hope has embarked on yet another exciting journey as he kickstarts the chapter 2 of the group’s musical record. Set to release his first official solo album soon, J-Hope dropped the pre-release track ‘MORE’ off of ‘Jack In The Box’ on July 1.

A different approach to showcase his artistry, the usually bright and bubbly J-Hope knocks on his darker tendencies with this release. An old-school hip-hop and grunge affair, ‘MORE’ rides on his will to express the many emotions running inside him with the track. Soon after its release at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST), the song took over the music charts around the world.

According to reports, J-Hope’s ‘MORE’ grabbed the No.1 spot in 84 regions around the globe which include some of the biggest music markets like the United States, Canada, Spain, France, and Denmark. Accompanying the track release was an intriguing music video that was trending for hours in multiple countries and managed to gather over 17 million views within the first 24 hours of its release (as per unofficial count). It has been noted that the first 10 million views came in, in just over 10 hours, establishing the strong support of the BTS fans once again.

J-Hope thanked the fans in a lengthy post on fan community platform Weverse where he talked about his feelings of finally being able to let the world listen to his songs and revealed plans of continued content that will soon follow in the coming days.

J-Hope’s ‘Jack In The Box’ will be released on July 15. How excited are you? Let us know below.

