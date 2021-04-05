BTS’ J-Hope’s sister Jung Jiwoo will be marrying her non celebrity boyfriend in THIS month

Cube Entertainment confirmed that the famous YouTuber and lifestyle influencer Jung Jiwoo will be tying the knot this year. Read on to know more.

On April 5, Star News reported that the famous content creator and BTS J-Hope’s elder sister, Jung Jiwoo (aka Mejiwoo, her YouTube channel) will be marrying her non-celebrity boyfriend this year, in May 2021, citing a source from her agency, Cube Entertainment. The news however doesn’t come off as a surprise as she has been vlogging her wedding preps through her Instagram and YouTube channel.

According to Money Today, the influencer had been preparing for marriage since last year and even shared pictures in August 2020, saying that ‘I will be getting married in September or October of 2021.’ In an interview last year, when they asked about her husband-to-be, she said that they’re both similar in many ways and love work and being independent, so she thinks that she will have a similar daily life after marriage too. She also added, “He is someone I can count on and I feel strong knowing that there’s another person by my side.”

However, rather than September or October, the wedding month has now come early! As according to Cube Entertainment, the couple have finalised their wedding for May. The content creator has been posting her behind-the-scenes of the wedding photoshoot and preparations since months on her social media channels, prepping up fans for her wedding too!

Jun Jiwoo is both beauty and brains fit into one! She founded her own fashion company called AJLOOK, has an internet shopping mall called Mejiwoo and also the CEO of FUN THE MENTAL eyewear brand.

Congratulations, Jung Jiwoo!

