BTS’ J-Hope says he wants some “MORE” in official teaser for ‘Jack In The Box’ pre-release track

BTS’ J-Hope goes dark this time around while promoting the upcoming release of his first official solo album. Titled ‘Jack In The Box’, J-Hope is set to become the first BTS member to release a solo album, not counting the mixtapes that the rap inclined members of the group including himself have released so far. This release will also signal the start of BTS’ chapter 2 as they embark on individual promotions while also staying active as a group.

Following the release of 2 sets of photo teasers that gave way to the theme of this album, which is much darker as compared to his previous record ‘Hope World’, an official teaser of the pre-release single has been shared. Named ‘MORE’, the song is set to release on July 1 as the first single for the album.

The video begins with funky beats as a lone key floats in the centre. With J-Hope’s voice hyping up the next part, he leads into a culminating screech saying, “‘Cause I want some MORE”, hinting at the title of the song. It ends with the time that the song drops on July 1, at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST). Check out the official video teaser for 'MORE' below.

J-Hope’s comeback as a solo performer seems to have been lined up with a lot of promotions as he is set to become the first South Korean artist to headline a main stage at a major U.S. music festival for Lollapalooza that will take place on July 31. Similarly, he is expected to perform tracks from his latest album at the event where he acts as the closing act for the Bud Light Seltzer Stage.

BTS’ J-Hope’s ‘Jack In The Box’ releases on July 15. Are you excited?

