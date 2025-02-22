Why did BTS' J-Hope say he's been living by himself for 7 years on I Live Alone despite leaving group dorm in 2022?

BTS member J-Hope will be seen opening up about his LA home for the first time in the upcoming episode of I Live Alone (also known as Home Alone). It is a Korean variety show hosted by popular TV personality Kian84. A preview of the episode, released by MBC Entertainment on February 22, includes J-Hope saying that he has been living alone for seven years. Fans were confused upon hearing this, as the BTS members were known to have lived together in their dorm until 2022.

According to some reports, BTS members began looking for solo residences in 2021. However, many also claim that they moved out in a semi-solo arrangement by 2022, which aligns with the information shared by J-Hope . As per a fan on X (formerly Twitter), BTS members started purchasing their individual residential apartments in 2018, marking the beginning of their transition toward independent living. From that year onward, the group adopted a hybrid approach to their living situation.

According to the fan, the BTS members lived in their shared dormitory, Hannam the Hill, during intense periods of album preparation, group promotions, and packed schedules. During the rest of the time, they lived alone in their own private apartments. If this is what J-Hope meant by "seven years" of living alone, then it can be seen as a well-balanced arrangement. It would have allowed the members to nurture their individuality while still maintaining a sense of unity and camaraderie.

If true, this arrangement would have lasted until 2022, as that year, the group decided to sell their shared dormitory.

According to reports, the decision was made primarily for security reasons. Since then, the members have continued to reside in their own separate apartments, embracing a new era of solo living.