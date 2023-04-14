BTS’ J-Hope says Jin regularly called, Jungkook matched schedule in last live broadcast before enlistment

BTS member J-Hope is set to be the second one from the group to enlist for his mandatory military service soon. With the official date being kept under wraps, reports suggest J-Hope might enlist on April 18 which is only a few days away. His agency, BIGHIT MUSIC responded to reports saying that they could not confirm the date however it is known that J-Hope will be an active duty soldier. No special farewell ceremony will be held for the Korean star who is expected to be in the military for at least 18 months.

J-Hope’s last live

On April 14, the BTS member turned on what could probably be his last live broadcast before enlistment and until his return. He spoke about how he has been spending his life these days, resting and meeting up with a few acquaintances as well as the BTS members. While he has not been able to meet everyone that he wanted to, he will drop them texts.

Jin’s advice

In true 2Seok (J-Hope and Jin’s fanmade nickname) fashion, J-Hope spoke about receiving frequent calls from the older member who is already in active service at the moment. He was thankful that Jin found the time to check in regularly and even eased him into the preparation. The ‘Tonight’ singer seems to have solved many queries from J-Hope about what has to be carried and taken care of.

J-Hope with V and Jungkook

A few days ago, V conducted a live from Jungkook’s house who was supposed to leave for Los Angeles the next morning. J-Hope spoke about having a chat with the two younger ones and understanding that this might be the last time he would be able to talk like this with Jungkook for a while. He also learned that Jungkook’s schedule was meant to be longer but the maknae adjusted it to match J-Hope’s timeline, for which he was very thankful. The ‘Arson’ singer also praised V and Jungkook saying how the two really seemed to love music, listening to it very frequently and singing along, praising them.

While it is not known when J-Hope will enlist for the military, fans did get to know that he has plans with Jimin the next day and they could not stop appreciating the love between the BS members.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS’ SUGA to hold his own radio show on Apple Music Radio ahead of D-DAY album release