BTS' J-Hope says 'on the street' with J. Cole might be the start of his grand dance project during MV shoot

Jung Hoseok or as he is widely known, BTS’ J-Hope, turned 29 recently and greeted the fans with stories about his iconic collaboration with his own ‘inspiration’, American rapper J. Cole. The two first met at the 2022 Lollapalooza music festival where they both acted as performers and the BTS member was headlining in a monumental step in his career. The simple backstage meeting turned into something great as J-Hope connected with the 38 year old for creating a song that would prove crucial for fans of both. In a new video shared by BANGTANTV, the behind-the-scenes moments of the two stars working on the 'on the street' music video have been revealed.

J-Hope is a fan of J. Cole

While it is no secret that the BTS member admires the ‘Work Out’ singer but what many may not know is how J-Hope credits him for becoming the source of his ideas right from his childhood. In the new video, J-Hope can be seen being nervous but excited to meet his inspiration, not just for a photo together but for actually working together on a track. The BTS member also wrote a handwritten letter to the star, pondering over his handwriting, much like a true fan would.

J-Hope shooting with J. Cole

Soon after as the two met up, ready to shoot together, the BTS member could not contain his excitement saying how his mind had gone blank. J. Cole on the other hand said how it was a ‘blessing’ the two ended up working on a song. Ever the professional, J-Hope focused on getting the shoot done in New York. The two hugged multiple times as the younger artist explained his journey of having listened to J. Cole’s music since he was probably 15 years old, making him the first artist whose music he began listening to sincerely. Years later they are now collaborating on a track making it a full circle moment for him. The South Korean star shared how this could very well be the first steps of J-Hope grand plans for ‘HOPE ON THE STREET’, his dance project.

The BTS member recently announced his decision to cancel his military postponement application, becoming the next one from the group to go for his mandatory service.

