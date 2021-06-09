The BTS J-Hope scholarship awarded to 10 students of Jeonnam Girls’ Commercial High School

J-Hope has once again become the hope for people! Read more to find out how!

The BTS J-Hope Scholarship has been awarded to 10 students of the Jeonnam Girls’ Commercial High School for this year. A ceremony for the same was held at the Woosoo Dongin Hall on June 8 where girls who had excellent academic performance as well as good behaviour were presented with the scholarship. Jung Hoseok, aka J-Hope of BTS, had donated 100 million won (around 65.6 lakh rupees) as scholarship to the Jeonnam Girls’ Commercial High School in 2019 through the Gwangju Regional Headquarters of the Green Umbrella Children’s Foundation. Five million won of this scholarship was provided to the ten students this year with each of them receiving 500,000 won.

The recipients this year included 5 first year students, 3 second year students and 2 third year students. Till now, 30 students of the high school have received the BTS J-Hope Scholarship which cumulates to 15 million won worth of scholarships. Son Ye Won, a first-year student and recipient of the scholarship said that she was honored to have received the BTS J-Hope Scholarship. The high school’s principal, Choi Gyu Myung, expressed that they will give their best to provide educational opportunities to students with the passion to study so that they can realize their dreams.

BTS’s J-Hope is known for his generosity as he recently donated 100 million won, in the honor of Children’s Day in South Korea, to Green Umbrella Children’s Foundation to help the children who are facing violence in Tanzania. Last year, J-Hope also donated 100 million won to children of families suffering due to the effects of COVID-19. The total amount of donations by J-Hope amounts to around 700 million! J-Hope is truly a hope for the world!

