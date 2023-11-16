BTS' J-Hope sends warm wishes for CSAT exam to fans from military; advises caution against chilly winters

J-Hope from BTS, despite his temporary absence due to military service in South Korea, has ensured to connect with the ARMYs. In his latest message, he shared thoughtful words as he encouraged those fans who are appearing for the 2024 college entrance exam, while he also cautioned ARMYs to be careful against catching a cold upon the onset of Winter.

J-Hope cheers on ARMYs taking 2024 entrance exam and advises caution against frosty winters

Amidst his ongoing military service in South Korea, J-Hope from BTS has maintained his connection with the ARMYs, by delivering a heartfelt message to support those preparing for the 2024 college entrance exams. Additionally, he extended a cautionary note, advising fans to take care and guard against the winter cold.

On November 16, J-Hope took to Weverse where he shared: “You've worked hard, all the (CSAT) exam taking ARMYs. As the weather's gotten chilly, (be) careful of catching cold.”

Despite his absence, J-Hope's unwavering support for the ARMYs shines through as he encourages those facing the 2024 college entrance exams, emphasizing the importance of their efforts. His thoughtful words serve as a source of motivation and reassurance for the students during this crucial period.

Furthermore, J-Hope displayed his care for the fandom by sharing a cautionary message about the approaching winter season. Acknowledging the chillier weather, he urged ARMYs to take necessary precautions to avoid falling ill.

This gesture underscores J-Hope's continued dedication to the BTS fandom, even during his military service. His words of encouragement and concern exemplify his commitment to supporting and looking out for the well-being of ARMYs, ensuring they feel supported and protected, despite his current commitments.

Corporal Elite Soldier rank held by J-Hope in the South Korean Military

Despite temporarily stepping away from the spotlight for mandatory military service, J-Hope from BTS continues to make headlines, making his fellow members and fans proud. On October 6, 2023, J-Hope shared a significant announcement on Weverse, revealing his promotion to the esteemed rank of Special Elite Class Warrior in the South Korean military. In his message, he not only conveyed this achievement but also expressed his unwavering dedication to enhancing his contributions during his military tenure, aiming to bring honor to his nation, comrades, and supporters.

Furthermore, on November 1, 2023, the talented rapper was officially inaugurated as a Corporal, marking another noteworthy milestone in his military journey. These updates not only showcase J-Hope's commitment to his service but also highlight his continuous growth and dedication, earning respect and admiration from both his fellow soldiers and fans worldwide.

