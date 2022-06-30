BTS’ J-Hope, SEVENTEEN, aespa, Super Junior, SF9 & more: July 2022 K-Pop Comeback & Debuts schedule

Let’s take a look at some amazing comebacks and debuts of July 2022. Read ahead to know more.

by Anoushka Mathew   |  Published on Jun 30, 2022 10:28 AM IST  |  1.9K
BTS’ J-Hope
BTS’ J-Hope; Picture Courtesy: BIGHIT MUSIC
Now that we are in the second half of 2022, we have some exciting comebacks like BTS’ J-Hope’s awaited solo comeback album ‘Jack In The Box’, VIVIZ’s first comeback, SF9’s 6 member comeback, SEVENTEEN’s repackage album and more. J-Hope made his debut as a member of South Korean boy band BTS in 2013, under Big Hit Entertainment. J-Hope released his first solo mixtape, ‘Hope World’, in 2018. STAYC is a South Korean girl group formed by HIGHUP Entertainment. The group is composed of six members: Sumin, Sieun, Isa, Seeun, Yoon, and J. They debuted on November 12, 2020, with the release of their debut single album ‘Star to a Young Culture’. With so many comebacks/ debuts coming up, let’s take a look at the schedule:- 

July 1

BTS’ J-Hope 

Pre-release Song: ‘More’

Album: ‘Jack In The Box’ 

GOT7’s Mark Tuan 

Title Track: ‘imysm’

July 4 

ENHYPEN 

Track: Future Perfect (Pass The Mic) 

Album: 3rd Mini Album MANIFESTO: DAY 1 

F.able 

Track: ‘Holiday Cloud9’ 

3rd Digital Single

July 5 

WJSN

Title Track: ‘Last Sequence’

Album: Special Single Album ‘Sequence’

WINNER 

Title Track: ‘I LOVE U’

Album: 4th Mini Album ‘HOLIDAY’ 

Rothy 

Album: 7th Single Album Changed Number

July 6 

VIVIZ 

Title track: ‘LOVEADE’

Album: The 2nd Mini Album ‘Summer Vibe’

H1-KEY 

Title track: ‘Run’

Album: 1st Maxi Single Album ‘RUN’

July 7 

MCND 

Album: 4th Mini Album ‘THE EARTH : SECRET MISSION CHAPTER.2’

July 8 

aespa 

Title track: ‘Girls’

Album: The 2nd Mini Album ‘Girls’

July 11 

CHUNGHA 

Album: The 2nd Studio Album ‘Bare&Rare Pt.1’ 

July 12 

Super Junior 

Title Track: ‘Mango’

Album: The 11th Album Vol.1 ‘The Road : Keep on Going’ 

Chorong & Bomi (Apink Sub-unit CHOBOM)

Title track: ‘Copycat’

Album: 1st Single Album ‘Copycat’ 

July 13 

SF9 

Title Track: ‘SCREAM’

Album: 11th MINI ALBUM ‘THE WAVE OF9’

July 15 

BTS’ J-Hope 

Album: ‘Jack In The Box’

ITZY 

Album: ‘Checkmate’

July 18 

SEVENTEEN 

Album: 4th Album Repackage ‘SECTOR 17’

HYOLYN

Album: 3rd Mini Album 

July 19 

CRAXY

Title Track: ‘REQUIEM’

ILY:1 

Album: 2nd Single Album ‘Que Sera Sera’

July 20 

Xdinary Heroes

Album: 1st Mini Album ‘HELLO, WORLD!’

BLITZERS

Album: EP3 ‘WIN-DOW’

GreatGuys

Album: 4th Mini Album ‘We’re Not Alone final : only you’

July 29 

DPR IAN

Album: ‘M II T O – Moodswings In To Order’

TBA 

Billlie 

Busters 

TO1 

STAYC 

Which comeback/debut are you looking forward to? Let us know in the comments below.

