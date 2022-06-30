BTS’ J-Hope, SEVENTEEN, aespa, Super Junior, SF9 & more: July 2022 K-Pop Comeback & Debuts schedule
Let’s take a look at some amazing comebacks and debuts of July 2022. Read ahead to know more.
Now that we are in the second half of 2022, we have some exciting comebacks like BTS’ J-Hope’s awaited solo comeback album ‘Jack In The Box’, VIVIZ’s first comeback, SF9’s 6 member comeback, SEVENTEEN’s repackage album and more. J-Hope made his debut as a member of South Korean boy band BTS in 2013, under Big Hit Entertainment. J-Hope released his first solo mixtape, ‘Hope World’, in 2018. STAYC is a South Korean girl group formed by HIGHUP Entertainment. The group is composed of six members: Sumin, Sieun, Isa, Seeun, Yoon, and J. They debuted on November 12, 2020, with the release of their debut single album ‘Star to a Young Culture’. With so many comebacks/ debuts coming up, let’s take a look at the schedule:-
July 1
BTS’ J-Hope
Pre-release Song: ‘More’
Album: ‘Jack In The Box’
GOT7’s Mark Tuan
Title Track: ‘imysm’
July 4
ENHYPEN
Track: Future Perfect (Pass The Mic)
Album: 3rd Mini Album MANIFESTO: DAY 1
F.able
Track: ‘Holiday Cloud9’
3rd Digital Single
July 5
WJSN
Title Track: ‘Last Sequence’
Album: Special Single Album ‘Sequence’
WINNER
Title Track: ‘I LOVE U’
Album: 4th Mini Album ‘HOLIDAY’
Rothy
Album: 7th Single Album Changed Number
July 6
VIVIZ
Title track: ‘LOVEADE’
Album: The 2nd Mini Album ‘Summer Vibe’
H1-KEY
Title track: ‘Run’
Album: 1st Maxi Single Album ‘RUN’
July 7
MCND
Album: 4th Mini Album ‘THE EARTH : SECRET MISSION CHAPTER.2’
July 8
aespa
Title track: ‘Girls’
Album: The 2nd Mini Album ‘Girls’
July 11
CHUNGHA
Album: The 2nd Studio Album ‘Bare&Rare Pt.1’
July 12
Super Junior
Title Track: ‘Mango’
Album: The 11th Album Vol.1 ‘The Road : Keep on Going’
Chorong & Bomi (Apink Sub-unit CHOBOM)
Title track: ‘Copycat’
Album: 1st Single Album ‘Copycat’
July 13
SF9
Title Track: ‘SCREAM’
Album: 11th MINI ALBUM ‘THE WAVE OF9’
July 15
BTS’ J-Hope
Album: ‘Jack In The Box’
ITZY
Album: ‘Checkmate’
July 18
SEVENTEEN
Album: 4th Album Repackage ‘SECTOR 17’
HYOLYN
Album: 3rd Mini Album
July 19
CRAXY
Title Track: ‘REQUIEM’
ILY:1
Album: 2nd Single Album ‘Que Sera Sera’
July 20
Xdinary Heroes
Album: 1st Mini Album ‘HELLO, WORLD!’
BLITZERS
Album: EP3 ‘WIN-DOW’
GreatGuys
Album: 4th Mini Album ‘We’re Not Alone final : only you’
July 29
DPR IAN
Album: ‘M II T O – Moodswings In To Order’
TBA
Billlie
Busters
TO1
STAYC
ALSO READ: BTS’ J-Hope says he wants some “MORE” in official teaser for ‘Jack In The Box’ pre-release track
Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.
Which comeback/debut are you looking forward to? Let us know in the comments below.