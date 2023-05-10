BTS’ J-Hope, SEVENTEEN’s DK, Vernon, Dino, TXT’s Taehyun and others: 7 K-Pop idols that are Aquarius

Aquarius is the eleventh astrological sign in the zodiac, originating from the constellation Aquarius. Under the tropical zodiac, the Sun is in the Aquarius sign between about January 20 and about February 18. Aquarius is an Air sign and the people who identify as Aquarius are innovative, creative and humanitarian. They are caring and are extremely rebellious.

Here are the K-Pop idols that are Aquarius:

SEVENTEEN’s DK, Vernon and Dino

These three are different in personalities but they have some commonalities as well. DK is an emotional person while Vernon is more practical. Dino, being the maknae, has a mix of both emotional and practical personalities

SNSD’s Sooyoung:

Sooyoung is one of the funniest members of the group and she has always been the center of attention in variety shows as she takes the risk to gain more popularity for the group but at the same time, she cares and is fiercely protective of the members.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Taehyun:

Taehyun is just as crazy as his members but he is also a little more practical and takes care of his members from time to time. He is a dependable person and all his members seek him out for comfort.

BTS’ J-Hope:

He is the sunshine rapper of the group and for good reason, he is an absolute sweetheart who cares for his members and does things for them time to time like visiting them at their MV sets or making cakes on their birthdays or just being with them to give them positive energy- J-Hope is truly the hope of the group and fans!

TWICE’s Jihyo:

Being the leader of the group, Jihyo shoulders a lot of responsibilities but besides being a talented singer and dancer, she is great at communicating with her members during tough times too. She manages to keep them in line and gives them what they need. She babies over the youngest members and acts like a confidante for the older ones.

