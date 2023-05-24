BTS’ J-Hope shares first update from military after completing basic training: ‘This cellphone is fascinating’

BTS member J-Hope enlisted for his mandatory military service on April 18 in Wonju for his 5 weeks of basic training at the Gangwon province centre. Entering the 36th Homeland Defense Infantry Division of the ROK Army as an active duty soldier, J-Hope became the second member of BTS to begin his service. Since then, there have been regular updates from the military about the K-pop idol about his activities and training sessions as a soldier with photos being shared on the official app.

J-Hope’s first update from military

On May 24, J-Hope updated the fans on his Weverse and personal Instagram story, sharing photos in his uniform and saluting at the camera. Here’s what he said,

“ARYMY!!! I've completed the training well. The letters and support that you have been sending have been of great help so that I was able to work hard while receiving training!!!

In the future too, I'll continue to work hard and show you my good sides during the rest of my time where I'll be wearing the uniform! I love you!!

This cellphone is fascinating.... Hahahaha”

The BTS member attached a couple of photos on Weverse along with his post, taking a selfie while smiling at the camera. His Instagram update showed him standing in full uniform in a field.

BTS’ military

Jin became the first one from the group to enlist for active duty service in December 2022 following which he has been snapped at his completion ceremony and has been reported about as a hard-working recruit. J-Hope followed suit, with updates from his boot camp reassuring fans of his health. Recently, BIGHIT MUSIC shared a notice asking fans to not send gifts or physical letters to the BTS member’s base and rather provide encouragement via emails, using the hashtag ‘#Dear_j-hope_from_ARMY.’

They added that the same was asked in order to avoid any crowding issues, saying, “We would also like to ask for your cooperation during J-Hope’s recruit training graduation ceremony. In order to prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, we ask fans to please refrain from visiting the site. Instead, we ask you to keep your heartwarming words of support and farewell in your hearts. We ask for your continued love and support for J-Hope until he finishes his military service and comes back.”



