BTS’ J-Hope shares handwritten letter for Mom and Dad from military ahead of Korean Parents’ Day

BTS member J-Hope is currently serving his military duty as an active duty soldier after enlisting on April 18. On May 7, one day ahead of the day which is commemorated as the annual Parents' Day in South Korea, a photo of J-Hope was shared.

J-Hope’s handwritten letter for Mom and Dad

The official photo released on the military app shows J-Hope seated on a sofa in a blue tracksuit with a paper containing his wishes for his parents. His military buzz cut seems to have grown slightly than when he first enlisted. Smiling lighting, the BTS member can be seen holding the piece of paper with his handy work. A green heart, known to be J-Hope’s favourite color containing the words ‘Mom’ and ‘Dad’ with drawings of bouquets can be seen.

The message on the paper reads, “Sending you greetings on the occasion of Parents’ Day. I thank you for having me (giving birth to me) and raising me. I love you.. Your son Ho Seok.” Fans were very happy to see the familiar style of J-Hope peeking out in the drawings as well as his handwriting that they seem to have missed. As South Korea celebrates Parents’ Day on May 8 every year, the letter will reach J-Hope’s mother and father right on time.

Jin’s message to J-Hope

Recently, the oldest member of BTS shared a heartwarming message for J-Hope by replying to a fan’s post on Weverse for the younger one. Jin asked J-Hope about his recent activities, if he gained any weight and if he was healthy. The older member enquired about the food quality and if the new recruit was getting rained on. His worries did not end there as Jin wondered if J-Hope was using the facilities provided to soldiers during their military service including the px convenience store and the internet letter. He encouraged J-Hope and cracked a joke to lighten the mood, as is usual with the star.

Following Jin’s enlistment on December 13 and J-Hope’s similar decision to cancel the postponement of his service following which he enlisted on April 18, netizens have been curious about the next BTS member who will take up military duty.

