BTS’ J-Hope shares heartfelt thoughts after fiery Lollapalooza performance; Calls it a ‘treasured memory’

On August 1 (IST), BTS’ J-Hope took to the Lollapalooza stage in Chicago, putting on a 70-minute long set. In the process, the BTS member became the first South Korean artist to headline a main stage at a major US festival. Following the history-making performance, J-Hope took to his personal Instagram account to share some artistic photographs of himself on stage, accompanying it with a heartfelt caption talking about the experience.

The BTS member wrote, “July 31, 2022 is going to be one of my greatest and unforgettable moments. Lollapalooza was one of the most important challenges of Jack in the Box. Preparing an hour-long show with me front and center was just one dread-filled moment after another, and I whipped myself forward as hard as I could, again and again, to practice for the show.”

J-Hope went on to call the experience a treasured memory, writing, “Most of all, preparing every detail with so much attention and care made me learn along the way about who I really am. Yesterday was the culmination of this whole process, and that’s why it’ll be that much more of a treasured memory in my life’s history, and have that much more meaning!!!”

The talented artist also shared his gratitude for all those involved in the process, also giving shout-outs to singer and actress Becky G, fellow BTS member Jimin, and BTS’ fans ARMYs. J-Hope wrote, “I want to thank all of the staff who worked so hard for Lollapalooza, all of my buddies in the band and the dance crew, Becky G for her special presence, Jimin who came so far to cheer me on, and above all I want to thank our ARMY who made yesterday’s stage shine even more brightly, and I would like to thank once again all the organizers of Lollapalooza who gave me this amazing opportunity !!!”

Check out J-Hope’s post, below:

