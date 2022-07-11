BTS’ J-Hope is a sight to see amongst destruction in new concept photos for ‘Arson’

On July 11, BIGHIT MUSIC released the second set of concept photos for upcoming title track ‘Arson’. Dressed in a burnt and dirty white jumpsuit, J-Hope stands out amongst the burnt and destroyed background as he shows off the concept for the track. The song will be out on July 15 at 9:30 am IST.

Previously, BIGHIT MUSIC released the first concept photos for ‘Arson’. In the photo, there is J-Hope staring at the camera with intense eyes next to a burning car.The contrast between J-Hope in a white jumpsuit and a car that has been burned in black draws attention. 'Arson' is the double title song of 'Jack In The Box' along with the previously released 'MORE'.

According to the list of songs released by BIGHIT MUSIC on July 8th, this album includes 'Intro' and 'More', which was pre-released on July 1st, as well as 'Pandora's Box' and 'Stop', '=', 'Music Box: Reflection', 'What if...', 'Safety Zone', 'Future', Arson, etc. will contain 10 songs. BIGHIT MUSIC pointed out, "These double title songs are the core message of 'Jack in the Box' with a consistent genre and story flow from start to finish."

According to the UK Official Singles Chart Top 100 released on July 9th, 'Left and Right', a collaboration between Jungkook and American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth, ranked 48th. J-Hope's new song 'More' entered the chart at #70. J-Hope's first solo album pre-release song 'More' is an old-school hip-hop genre song that deals with the honest story J-Hope feels inside a box.

It intuitively expresses the flames of passion, ambition and greed burning in the box, and contains J-Hope's bold aspirations and pure passion to reveal various aspects to the world. J-Hope's unique rhythmic flow and shouting add to the charm of the song.

