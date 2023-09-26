BTS' J-Hope snaps photos with fellow soldiers at graduation ceremony, fans in awe with his fit form

J-Hope who enlisted in the South Korean military earlier this year completed his mandatory five-week training that every new recruit undergoes before being assigned their duties. Amid military enlistments, BTS’ J-Hope’s stunning visuals and fit form in his uniform are currently being the talk of the town. Recently the recruits who completed their compulsory five-week training were undergoing their graduation ceremony when they got a chance to get clicked with BTS’ J-Hope.

BTS' J-Hope looks in fit form in recent visuals

After undergoing his mandatory five-week training, BTS’ J-Hope was selected to become an assistant drill instructor. This means that J-Hope as an assistant drill instructor is now in charge of all those who undergo their five-week training program. During the latest graduation ceremony that took place, many soldiers took the opportunity to get a photo clicked with the sweetest assistant drill instructor J-Hope. These new visuals were posted on X (formerly Twitter) where fans were admiring how cool he looks. The OP below mentioned that he too got a photo clicked with J-Hope. The soldiers were referring to J-Hope as hyung which is a Korean word for elder brother showing how kind and close J-Hope has gotten with those whom he trained.

BTS' recent activities

BTS is a seven-member K-pop group under BIGHIT MUSIC. The group is known as one of the biggest global pop stars in today's time across the global music industry. The group consists of RM, the leader of the group, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The group is currently focusing on their solo projects because some members are currently serving in the South Korean military. Currently, Jin, J-Hope, and Suga are serving in the military whereas Jimin released a solo album called Face. V released his own solo album Layover and Jungkook who made its debut with a digital single Seven will now be releasing another digital single called 3D on September 29.

