BTS’ J-Hope solo tour HOPE ON THE STAGE: 14 fan-decoded clues hinting at tour setlist in trailer

BTS’ J-Hope has once again impressed fans with his unmatched creativity, this time through the trailer for his upcoming tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE. The video, which has already sparked widespread discussion among ARMYs, is filled with mysterious and symbolic elements that fans believe might hint at the setlist for the upcoming concert. With each frame carefully crafted, the trailer leaves viewers piecing together clues, searching for hidden meanings.

The trailer opens with J-Hope driving along an empty road, giving a cool yet intense aura. However, it’s not just his presence that captures attention; the trailer is filled with tiny but meaningful details that only the most observant fans would notice. One of the first subtle references is a poster in the background, displaying the date April 18, 2023, a clear nod to his military enlistment day. Another detail that caught fans’ attention is the time displayed on a wall clock: 2:18, which represents his birthday, February 18. These small yet intentional elements immediately signaled to viewers that the video was packed with hidden messages waiting to be deciphered.

But beyond these personal touches, fans quickly realized that the trailer might actually be giving away something much bigger: the entire setlist for HOPE ON THE STAGE. As the scenes unfold, various objects placed throughout the video appear to be direct references to J-Hope’s past songs and albums, leading fans to speculate that the tour will revisit key moments from his solo career.

One of the moments in the trailer shows J-Hope in a dimly lit room, surrounded by seemingly random objects. However, these items hold considerable meaning for those who have followed his musical journey. A fish, prominently placed in the room, immediately reminded fans of Daydream, where similar imagery was used in the music video. An airplane model seemed to be a nod to his track Airplane, while a familiar-looking hat appeared to match the one he wore for the Jack in the Box concept photos.

The references didn’t stop there. A small pill briefly appeared on screen, mirroring the pills featured in WINGS Short Film MAMA, a visual detail that fans found impossible to ignore. Another moment featured a sign that read Chungjang-dong Geumnam-street, a place deeply connected to J-Hope’s roots as an artist. This location was even mentioned in the lyrics of Chicken Noodle Soup, making its appearance in the trailer feel particularly meaningful.

The next scene intensified speculation, as even more recognizable symbols emerged. A key, which many believe represents More, followed by a lighter that had Arson written on it, referencing his fiery track from Jack in the Box. Lyrics from Neuron appeared in the background, intertwined with a red string; another strong visual cue. Even a Snickers bar was spotted, a reference to his WINGS short film, making fans even more convinced that the entire trailer was a carefully curated roadmap to his upcoming performances.

Beyond the obvious references, fans continued analyzing the trailer frame by frame, searching for even more potential clues about what songs J-Hope might perform. His act of driving a car led many to believe it was a subtle nod to EGO, where similar imagery was used. Other objects scattered throughout the video sparked discussions about whether they were hints for additional songs like Hope World, Base Line, Just Dance, Pandora’s Box, and 1 VERSE.