BTS’ J-Hope spills about his Lollapalooza setlist on IU’s Palette; ‘= (Equal Sign)’ live, dance lesson & more

BTS’ J-Hope’s solo album ‘Jack In The Box’ is a gift that keeps on giving! On July 28, everyone got a surprise when a notification popped up for J-Hope’s appearance on singer-songwriter and actress IU’s show, ‘IU’s Palette’! Through an episode titled ‘j-hope In The Palette’, this never-seen-before combination of stars brought us nearly 43 minutes of an exciting display of sheer talent.

Check out some of our favourite moments from the episode, below:

Mint Chocolate

Towards the beginning of the episode, IU starts off by saying, “Since this is our first conversation, I thought we’d start with some small talk and found things we have in common.” Turns out, IU and J-Hope both like mint chocolate, which is quite controversial for people either loving or hating the flavour. Further, the two are also fans of the early 2000s band ‘g.o.d’, among other things in common!

J-Hope’s ‘= (Equal Sign)’ feat IU and IU’s ‘Pierrot laughs at us’ feat J-Hope

‘IU’s Palette’ is known to have a special segment where IU and the guest perform each other’s songs. For J-Hope’s episode, we got to hear the two of them perform special arrangements of their songs, with IU featuring on J-Hope’s ‘= (Equal Sign)’ from ‘Jack In The Box’ and J-Hope joining IU on her ‘A flower bookmark’ track ‘Pierrot laughs at us’.

Dance Lesson

Albeit a short segment, we also got to see J-Hope teaching IU a simple dance step, which the two performed during ‘Pierrot laughs at us’!

Lollapalooza setlist

IU also brings up J-Hope’s upcoming Lollapalooza performance, to which the BTS member responds by sharing that “I wanted to introduce my music to the crowds who were not interested in me, and receive their feedback.” When IU asks about the performance with “So how many songs? For how long?,” J-Hope shares “The performance time is 1 hour and it’s going to be about 16-17 songs”!

‘Safety Zone’ live

The episode draws to a close with a truly special and groovy performance of J-Hope’s “Safety Zone”!

Watch the full episode, below:

