BTS’ J-Hope spills on SUGA’s friendship tattoo & a possible solo concert tour

BTS’ J-Hope aka the sunshine of the seven member world icons joined his fans for a surprise VLive broadcast recently where he was in essence with his usual style, chatting away about his upcoming album and the release of ‘MORE’. The BTS ARMY was on beat, being inquisitive about the many things around the group and especially J-Hope.

So far, celebrating the start of BTS’ second chapter, the members including RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook have publicly shared photos of their friendship tattoo ‘7’. While V has given a short hint about the location of his own, SUGA has so far remained silent. Fans have been curious and so asked J-Hope who responded saying, “Yoongi (SUGA’s real name) hyung should be the one talking about it.” We are waiting for more information from the man himself.

Soon, J-Hope began talking about his solo project as he sang some lines from the pre-release track ‘MORE’. When an ARMY inquired if he would be doing a solo world tour anytime soon, he steered off from any immediate plans saying that he would not be able to handle that, yet. He added that maybe once he’s a more mature artist, he could do something of that big of a scale. That only means that we can look forward to a solo concert in the future as the BTS members always manage to surprise us with new and exciting stuff.

J-Hope further admitted to feeling nervous about the upcoming Lollapalooza event where he is set to become the first South Korean artist to headline the main stage at a major US music festival on July 31.

