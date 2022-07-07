BTS' J-Hope spoils title track ahead of 'Jack In The Box' release? Find Out

On July 7, BTS’ J-Hope took to Instagram to spoil the title track for ‘Jack In The Box’ in a cryptic manner. The video shows him burning a candle with the word ‘Arson’ on it and the caption says ‘Burn and Done’. The cryptic video has kept the fans thinking of the title track name- is it ‘Arson’ or ‘Burn and Done’?

In other news, on July 5, the Grammy Awards published an article titled “10 albums you must listen to in July 2022” on Instagram. The Grammy said, "There are so many things to look forward to in July, when festivals and tours are held around the world, so we found 10 albums that will instantly capture the ears of the world."

The artists selected for the album include J-Hope, Beyonce, Lizzo, Burna Boy, Doris Anahi, Cuco, Odessa, King Princess, Maggie Rogers, and Suicide Boyz. J-Hope will release his first solo album 'Jack In The Box' on July 15th. On July 1, the pre-released song 'MORE' was released and is gaining worldwide popularity.

The Grammys predicted that his new album will "show how his sound has matured over the years." They added, "As a group, BTS has already proven to be a global pop icon. He will show the world his colours.” J-Hope's solo album 'Jack In The Box' contains J-Hope's worries and passion for the road ahead by breaking the mold. Like the title of the album, which means a toy that pops out when the box is opened, J-Hope is determined to reveal a new charm that has never been shown before with this album.

'MORE' is an old school hip-hop genre, and it is a song that deals with the honest story that he feels inside a box. J-Hope intuitively expresses the flames of passion, ambition, and greed burning in the box, and contains his bold aspiration and pure passion to show various sides to the world.

