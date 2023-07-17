BTS’ J-Hope stars in eye-catching concept photos for physical album version of Jack In The Box; Fans rejoice

BTS’ J-Hope promised to show his raw and dark side in his solo album Jack In The Box and he wasn't kidding for sure. With the release of his new concept photos, fans again got to see another side of the artist, and here is what the images might suggest.

J-Hope's Jack In The Box new concept photos released

BTS's J-Hope is set to surprise fans once again with the release of a physical version of his solo album Jack In The Box, a year after its initial digital release. BIGHIT MUSIC announced the arrival of the HOPE Edition on July 17, much to the excitement of ARMY worldwide. In the new concept photos, J-Hope is shown in black and white attire which might symbolize angel and devil personas of a human being. Every individual is said to have a positive and negative side and this image might have to do a lot with the artist's battle with his own thoughts.

Previously, Jack In The Box was exclusively available in digital format or as a Weverse album. However, the new edition promises to bring something special to the table. In addition to the original tracks, Jack In The Box (HOPE Edition) will feature three live tracks from J-Hope's groundbreaking performance at Lollapalooza in 2022, held in Chicago. The album will also include two instrumental tracks that showcase J-Hope's musical prowess. Pre-orders for the album will commence on July 17 at 11 a.m. KST, and the physical album will officially be released on August 18 at 1 p.m. KST, providing fans with a tangible piece of J-Hope's musical journey.

J-Hope’s Jack In The Box

Despite currently serving in the military as part of his mandatory duties, J-Hope continues to leave a lasting impact on his fans. The announcement of the physical version of Jack In The Box is yet another testament to his dedication and the boundless love he shares with his devoted fanbase. Last month, fans were treated to another opportunity to connect with J-Hope through the release of the solo documentary, ‘j-hope IN THE BOX,’ which was showcased in theaters worldwide as part of BTS's 10th-anniversary celebrations. The documentary offered a unique glimpse into J-Hope's creative process during the album's preparation, as well as front-row seats to his remarkable Lollapalooza performance and the Jack In The Box listening party.

