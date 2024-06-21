BTS' J-Hope supports Jimin's MUSE album announcement; wants to make 'dischargedz' duo with Jin

BTS' J-Hope recently expressed his excitement for Jimin's announcement of his new album, MUSE, showing strong support for his bandmate's solo endeavor. Additionally, J-Hope hinted at a potential future collaboration with Jin, playfully suggesting they form a duo called ‘dischargedz’ once he completes his military service.

BTS’ J-Hope’s reaction to Jimin’s MUSE tracklist

On June 21, BTS member J-Hope took to Weverse, a fan communication platform, to show his support for fellow groupmate Jimin's upcoming second solo album, MUSE. In his enthusiastic message, J-Hope wrote, "Ta-da Ta-da, Ta-da," expressing his excitement and anticipation for Jimin's new project.

J-Hope didn't stop there. He also engaged with Jin, who was recently discharged from the military. In the comments section, J-Hope cheered for Jin's solo career, writing, "Jin, I'm rooting for your solo career." He then proposed forming a subunit with Jin once he completes his own military service in October this year, asking, "Jin, would you do a 'dischargedz' duo?"

This interaction followed Jin's comment about his own solo music plans. Jin hinted at his upcoming solo release, stating, "Jimin, I'm next, I'm going to sing too."

Fans are excited about the potential collaborations and solo projects from the BTS members, as they continue to support each other both individually and as a group.

More about Jimin’s upcoming second solo album MUSE

Amid his ongoing military service, BTS' Jimin announced his second solo album, MUSE, set for release on July 19. The announcement follows a teaser titled La Lettra, which featured a mysterious trailer of Jimin in a locker room discovering a letter, stirring fan excitement.

As described by BIGHIT MUSIC, the label behind BTS, MUSE, following Jimin’s introspective debut album FACE, will delve deeper into his artistic evolution with seven diverse tracks, including fan favorite Closer Than This. More recently, on June 20, Jimin thrilled fans by revealing the album's tracklist via a puzzle teaser. The main track, Who, will be released with a highly anticipated music video on the day of the album release.

Before the full album drops, Jimin will release a pre-release single, Smeraldo Garden Marching Band, featuring rapper LOCO, on June 28. The album also includes a notable collaboration with American singer Sofia Carson on the track Slow Dance. Other tracks on the album are Intro: Rebirth, Interlude: Showtime, and Be Mine.

