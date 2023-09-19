BTS' J-Hope surpasses 16 million followers on Spotify; becomes most followed Korean soloist on platform

BTS' J-Hope became the first and the only most followed K-pop solo artist on Spotify by surpassing 16 million followers. The Jack in the Box singer despite being in the South Korean military is not behind in his musical career. He became the second Korean male act after BTS to reach this milestone. The record extends for the 4th consecutive year as the most followed Korean soloist on the music streaming platform.

BTS’ J-Hope’s solo career

J-Hope also known as Jung Ho Seok made his K-pop debut with BTS in 2013 under then Bighit Entertainment now Bighit Music. As a soloist, he first released a mixtape called Hope World in 2018 which was widely loved by the fans and till today this stands true. The album entered the Billboard 200 at #38. He then released a new song called Chicken Noodle Soup in 2019 featuring American singer Becky G. This song gave J-Hope its first entry into the Billboard Hot 100. He was the first member of the group BTS to achieve this. His debut studio album Jack in the Box was released in 2022 and the album has a cult following among fans. Before, his military enlistment he released a digital single called On the Street with American rapper J.Cole who the Airplane singer says is his idol and inspiration behind starting music in the first place.

BTS’ recent activities

Currently, all the members of BTS are busy focusing on their individual projects but this does not make them shy away from expressing their love and support towards other teammates. You will find the members cheering and supporting each other through it all. Jin along with J-hope are currently serving in the military, and Suga will be the next BTS member to join them. BTS leader RM hinted at an upcoming project starting to open up in October. BTS' 95 liners, Jimin and V have already made their solo debut with albums Face and Layover. Meanwhile, Jungkook also released a solo debut single called Seven in July 2023.

