BTS' J-Hope surprises fans with a guest appearance at Crush's Crush Hour concert

On December 25, 2022, Crush brought the heat with a killer concert in Seoul. But just when fans thought the night couldn't get any better, BTS' J-Hope made a surprise appearance and the crowd went wild!

J-Hope and Crush who collaborated for the track ‘Rush Hour’ shocked the fans as J-Hope made a special appearance at the concert. The two performed their hit collaboration song ‘Rush Hour.’ The dynamic duo brought the house down with their energetic dance routines, with J-Hope incorporating elements of BTS's iconic choreography, much to the delight of the ARMYs, the devoted fans of BTS. The crowd went wild with excitement as J-Hope and Crush hyped them up with their playful moves on stage. It was a moment that will surely be remembered by all who were in attendance. After finishing their performance, Crush and J-Hope demonstrated their close friendship with a warm hug.

Crush and J-Hope’s collaboration track- ‘Rush Hour’

‘Rush Hour’ is a thrilling collaboration between South Korean artist Crush and BTS's J-Hope, released on September 24, 2022 by P NATION label. This single marks Crush's return to the music scene after completing his mandatory military service in August. The song was crafted with the expertise of Crush, J-Hope, and Penomeco, making it a true masterpiece. This is a must-listen for fans of both artists and for those who appreciate top-notch pop music.

On the same day that the single was released, a visually stunning music video was also unveiled, showcasing Crush and J-Hope delivering captivating performances of the song alongside a team of skilled dancers in a variety of urban settings, including an alleyway and on the street. The music video brings the infectious energy of ‘Rush Hour’ to life, making it an absolute must-watch. As soon as ‘Rush Hour’ was released, it took the K-pop world by storm and its infectious choreography became a trend that everyone was eager to learn and perform. The song's catchy beats and captivating performances by Crush and J-Hope had fans hooked and the choreography quickly gained popularity among K-pop enthusiasts.