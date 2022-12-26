BTS' J-Hope surprises fans with a guest appearance at Crush's Crush Hour concert

BTS’ J-Hope who collaborated with Crush on the track ‘Rush Hour’ surprised the fans by making a special appearance at his concert.

Written by Savani Kulkarni   |  Updated on Dec 26, 2022   |  01:52 PM IST  |  33K
J-Hope and Crush: courtesy News1
J-Hope and Crush

On December 25, 2022, Crush brought the heat with a killer concert in Seoul. But just when fans thought the night couldn't get any better, BTS' J-Hope made a surprise appearance and the crowd went wild! 

BTS’ J-Hope surprises fans at Crush's concert

J-Hope and Crush who collaborated for the track ‘Rush Hour’ shocked the fans as J-Hope made a special appearance at the concert. The two performed their hit collaboration song ‘Rush Hour.’ The dynamic duo brought the house down with their energetic dance routines, with J-Hope incorporating elements of BTS's iconic choreography, much to the delight of the ARMYs, the devoted fans of BTS. The crowd went wild with excitement as J-Hope and Crush hyped them up with their playful moves on stage. It was a moment that will surely be remembered by all who were in attendance. After finishing their performance, Crush and J-Hope demonstrated their close friendship with a warm hug.

Crush and J-Hope’s collaboration track- ‘Rush Hour’

‘Rush Hour’ is a thrilling collaboration between South Korean artist Crush and BTS's J-Hope, released on September 24, 2022 by P NATION label. This single marks Crush's return to the music scene after completing his mandatory military service in August. The song was crafted with the expertise of Crush, J-Hope, and Penomeco, making it a true masterpiece. This is a must-listen for fans of both artists and for those who appreciate top-notch pop music.

On the same day that the single was released, a visually stunning music video was also unveiled, showcasing Crush and J-Hope delivering captivating performances of the song alongside a team of skilled dancers in a variety of urban settings, including an alleyway and on the street. The music video brings the infectious energy of ‘Rush Hour’ to life, making it an absolute must-watch. As soon as ‘Rush Hour’ was released, it took the K-pop world by storm and its infectious choreography became a trend that everyone was eager to learn and perform. The song's catchy beats and captivating performances by Crush and J-Hope had fans hooked and the choreography quickly gained popularity among K-pop enthusiasts.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Winners of the KBS Entertainment Awards 2022: Shin Dong Yup claims top honor

About The Author
Savani Kulkarni
Savani Kulkarni

Currently pursuing Bachelors in Mass Media, Savani is a K-pop and K-drama enthusiast. Given an option she would love to ... Read more

Advertisement
Credits: News1

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!