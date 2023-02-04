BTS’ J-Hope surrounds himself with destruction and burning inferno in the dark preview photos for Photo-Folio

On February 4, BIGHIT MUSIC unveiled the second preview photos for BTS ’ J-Hope’s Photo-Folio called All New Hope and it is completely opposite from the first preview photos, which was serene and calm. This one feels more like his solo album like- destruction, fiery and dark.

J-Hope definitely went for a diametrically opposing look with the black leather look and placing himself in a burning inferno. While it has an apocalyptic look, it also looks futuristic, like there is some alien power in the photos which the viewer can feel. Suffice to say, J-Hope proved that he broke out of the box he put himself in with the Photo Folio. While other members displayed pictures that most fans would expect, J-Hope went for shock value and he gave just that!

In the photo, you can see J-Hope boasting a great visual. In particular, J-Hope caught many people's attention because his hair was long enough to fall below his shoulders. The purple colored hair also caught attention. In addition, J-Hope brought about admiration from fans by perfecting the see-through outfit.

BLACKPINK, singer Dawn, and BTS member J-Hope are named in the ‘25 Most Stylish Musicians of 2023’ by Rolling Stone, an American popular music magazine. According to the music industry on February 4th, the magazine recently released a ranking that includes BLACKPINK (6th), Dawn (16th), and J-Hope (21st). In addition to them, this list also includes popular pop stars such as Dua Lipa, CARDI B, Beyoncé, and Harry Styles. Rolling Stone said about BLACKPINK that how could a band balance streetwear, glamor, and rock 'n' roll at the same time? Only BLACKPINK proved that it is possible.

Rolling Stone praised Dawn, saying that Korean rappers have the best style, and Dawn is leading this trend. As for J-Hope they said he literally got fans in a chokehold with his all-black Louis Vuitton outfit (on stage at Lollapalooza 2022) and that J-Hope is writing a chapter of his career, and fashion is a big part of it. The rankings were decided by votes from fashion, music, and culture officials around the world.

