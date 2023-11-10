BTS' J-Hope takes on role of a trainer; receives early promotion to corporal

BTS member J-Hope is serving the military and on October 6, the rapper shared that he has been promoted as a Special Elite Corporal. The More singer has been working hard as he serves the country and feels proud of his achievements and the fact that he is influencing the youth. He received an early promotion and is even training the soldiers.

J-Hope's early promotion as a Special Elite Corporal

On November 10, an X account (formerly Twitter) which shares regular updates on J-Hope and other soldiers, posted a picture of the rapper training and teaching other soldiers. The post read that the BTS member received an early promotion as a Special Elite Corporal. It also stated that they respect the rapper as a teacher and also pointed out the batch on the uniform. They stated that though J-Hope's face is not visible, the batch on his uniform confirms his position.

J-Hope's recent activities

On October 6, J-Hope shared a heartwarming letter written to his fans on Weverse. He discussed his pressures and pride as a member of BTS and serving the Republic of Korean Armed Forces. He started the letter by talking about how the weather is getting chillier with days because of which he has come to realize that a lot of time has passed since he joined the forces. He is excited and has come to respect the place that he is in. He continued and said that he has been adjusting to his new life diligently and quicker than he had expected but as it is his role that lead the young people to the military organization at every level there is responsibility.

The rapper feels as proud and satisfied as he feels with BTS’ activities. J-Hope also announced that he achieved the position of Corporal Elite Soldier and that as he gives his all, the results also turn out well. Lastly, he said that he’s been doing well and asked fans to take care of their health and not to catch cold as the temperature decreases. He also added a picture with the quoting John Cena “I am army”.

