BTS’ J-Hope takes to Instagram to share an encouraging message and his fresh buzz cut before enlistment day

On April 17, BTS’ sunshine rapper J-Hope took to Instagram to share his new buzz cut as well as a sweet message before he leaves for his mandatory military enlistment. His cute smile and kind eyes suit the look even more. The message said that he’ll take care of himself and will be back soon, giving ARMYs words of courage.

J-Hope:

Earlier, On April 14th, J-Hope had time to communicate with fans through a live broadcast on Weverse, a fan community platform. Appearing with glasses and short hair, J-Hope greeted the fans first. On this day, J-Hope said, "I think I'm going to cut my hair the day before I go in. It's really not long now." "A week ago, 'What should I do?' I wanted to, but now it's okay to the point where I wonder if it's okay. I've become calmer. Also, when asked about his hair, J-Hope said, "I thought I would shave it off before leaving, but I thought it would take some time to adjust, so I cut my hair short a week ago. I'll have to cut my hair soon like Jin hyung."

Jin’s advice to J-Hope:

He also talked about his eldest member, Jin, who is serving in the military as an assistant instructor. J-Hope said, "I get a call once a day. He said, "How is J-Hope? which is repetitive but in fact, I was grateful that he called me every day. Even when I was organising my luggage, I received a lot of help from hyung." Jin also gave J-Hope various tips. J-Hope, who said that on the first day Jin enlisted at the training centre, he did not bring anything and only looked at the sky for 11 hours, said that he should bring a book.

His message for ARMYs:

At the same time, J-Hope expressed his apology, "As well as the fans, I couldn't tell my acquaintances much about the news. Up until a week ago, I was lethargic. Mentally, I couldn't afford it." He then said, "I hope the fans don't worry too much. I'll be back soon. It's probably the last live before enlistment." In addition, he expressed his friendship toward the members, saying, "Even after several years, I deeply care for the BTS members as much as the ARMYs like the members”.

