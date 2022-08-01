BTS’ J-Hope talks about having no collaborations on ‘Jack In The Box’

BTS member J-Hope became the first from his world class group to go solo by releasing full length album ‘Jack In The Box’ on July 15 shortly after the group announced their plans of focusing on individual projects for the time being while also working on group activities. Ahead of the album, J-Hope released the pre-release track ‘MORE’ on July 1, along with a music video that had the fans excited for what’s to come.

The BTS ARMY was also looking for a fantastic show coming up for the 28 year old. Set to become the first Korean act to headline a major US festival’s main stage on July 31, J-Hope was ready to perform at the Lollapalooza music festival. Taking on the huge challenge and all by himself, the all-rounder K-pop artist spoke about his 10 track release. Noticeably, ‘Jack In The Box’ has no features though we are sure that there are more than a few artists globally that would love to work with J-Hope.

Talking about not having any collaborations on his project, the BTS member said, “I filled the entire album with only my voice. So I created this album so that I can prove myself, you know? I wanted to show people that this is the music that I do. This is the vibe that I have. I wanted to let many other artists to hear my music; that I want to let the artists know that, ‘Oh, J-Hope does this kind of music,’” and continued, “I’m looking forward to a collaboration, so maybe I can do a very cool and awesome collaboration with other artists. Nothing’s set yet, but it’s just my bold ambition. I’m open to any future plans like this. If I do a next collaboration, it’ll probably showcase my ultimate weapon, which is dancing.”

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS VLOG Highlights: J-Hope goes over the details for ‘Arson’ feat ‘Beauty Show’, April Fool’s prank & more