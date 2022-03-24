BTS’ J-Hope tests positive for COVID-19; To quarantine until the end of March

After experiencing sore throat the previous day, the BTS member took a test that came back positive on March 24. J-Hope will be under self-quarantine until the end of this month and will resume activities post that. According to BIGHIT MUSIC’s statement, J-Hope has taken three doses of vaccination and does not have any extraordinary symptoms apart from a sore throat.

BTS is scheduled for 4 nights at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas following a stop at the Grammy Awards where they have been nominated for the second time. Their ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS’ concerts have been scheduled for April 8, 9 as well as April 15, 16.

“Hello.

This is BIGHIT MUSIC.

We would like to provide you with some information regarding BTS member j-hope being diagnosed with COVID-19.

j-hope presented symptoms of a sore throat and visited a hospital to take a PCR test on Wednesday, March 23, and was diagnosed with COVID-19 today morning.

j-hope has completed three rounds of COVID-19 vaccinations and is currently not presenting any extraordinary symptoms other than a sore throat, and is undergoing treatment at home while under quarantine.

j-hope is planning to take part in activities scheduled to take place next month once his at-home treatment concludes.

The company places the artists' health as our top priority, and we will do everything we can to aid j-hope in his speedy recovery. We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the health care authorities.

Thank you.”

