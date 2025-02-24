BTS’ J-Hope to appear as guest on Please Take Care of My Refrigerator in March: Know all the details here

BTS’s J-Hope is gearing up for an exciting appearance on popular cooking-variety show Please Take Care of My Refrigerator, marking one of his first major television appearances since his military discharge. The preview for the upcoming episode has already sent fans into a frenzy, with many counting down the days until its broadcast.

The February 23 episode of Please Take Care of My Refrigerator featured actor Jang Geun Seok, who participated in a cooking challenge using ingredients from his own refrigerator. However, what truly stole the spotlight was the teaser for next week’s episode, which confirmed that J-Hope, along with actor Heo Sung Tae, will be the next special guests. The brief clip immediately created a buzz, with fans eagerly anticipating the rapper’s return to variety television.

J-Hope, who completed his mandatory military service in October 2024, expressed his excitement about being on the show. During a short segment in the teaser, he reminisced about his time in the military, revealing a surprising detail about the meals he had during his service. “I was an assistant. The rice was so delicious. Something like mala tteokbokki came out”, he shared.

Adding to the excitement, celebrated chef Kim Sohyi will also appear in the upcoming episode. Kim, who gained recognition as a judge on Master Chef Korea, will have a special reunion with Choi Kang Rok, a contestant she previously mentored on the show. Furthermore, Please Take Care of My Refrigerator featuring J-Hope and Heo Sung Tae is scheduled to air on March 2 at 9 PM KST.

As the broadcast date approaches, ARMYs and variety show enthusiasts alike are eagerly awaiting the episode to see how J-Hope handles the challenge and what surprises he brings to the table. Since his discharge, J-Hope has gradually returned to public activities, with this variety show marking another step in his reappearance on mainstream television. His presence on Please Take Care of My Refrigerator is highly awaited, not only because of his global popularity but also because fans are eager to see a more personal and candid side of the BTS star.