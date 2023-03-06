BTS’ J-Hope to be seen on Jay Park’s variety show The Seasons, reveals Korean media outlet

BTS’ J-Hope will soon be enlisting in the army to fulfil his mandatory military obligations. Before the artist starts his latter-mentioned commitment, he can be seen being quite active as an artist. For starters, he released his latest single ‘On The Street’ on March 3, 2023 with American rapper and record producer J. Cole. J-Hope will now also be making an appearance on Jay Park’s variety show ‘The Seasons’. ‘The Seasons’ is a music talk show that airs every Sunday in South Korea. The show aims to help its listeners unwind over the weekend with some relaxing conversations.

Jay Park rose to fame in South Korea as the leader of JYP’s boy group 2PM. However he soon left the group following a controversy surrounding Park’s comments on South Korea that he made as a teenager. Despite his apologies concerning the latter-mentioned matter, the public outrage could not be calmed, following which he finally made an announcement on his official SNS and told fans that he would be leaving the group and returning to his hometown. 2PM henceforth continued as a 6-member group.

J-Hope’s recent activities

J-Hope has had quite an eventful beginning to 2023. J-Hope’s documentary, J-Hope in the Box was released earlier this year. The documentary showcased J-Hope’s journey of recording his debut album as well as his time at Lollapalooza. J-Hope was also made the brand ambassador of luxury house Louis Vuitton this year. Finally came the most eventful day of this year so far as J-Hope dropped a teaser for his single ‘On The Street’ in collaboration with American rapper and record producer J. Cole. J-Hope has made his admiration for J Cole quite evident on various occasions. From dedicating song lyrics to him to naming his music the way J. Cole does, J-Hope has been pretty transparent in declaring how J. Cole inspires him.

After Jin’s enlistment in December last year, it is now J-Hope’s turn to fulfil his military commitments. It was announced earlier this year that J-Hope had decided to cancel the postponement of his date of enlistment. While the news left a lot of fans shocked for they would now have to be without both Jin and J-Hope, J-Hope lifted their moods and won their hearts with a promise of an upcoming project - ‘On The Street’

