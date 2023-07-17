BTS' J-Hope to drop physical version of solo debut album Jack In The Box (HOPE Edition); Deets inside

BTS member J-Hope will be releasing the physical version of his Jack In The Box album. Yes! You read it right, BIGHIT MUSIC confirmed to release the physical version of Jack In The Box. J-Hope's first solo album was released digitally in 2022 fans were disheartened as they wished to have physical copies of this Hip-hop album. BTS fans, Do not worry anymore your Jack In The Box (HOPE Edition) will soon be available.

BIGHIT MUSIC on Jack In The Box (HOPE Edition)

"Hello, This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We are pleased to announce the release of “Jack In the Box (HOPE Edition),” a solo album by BTS member J-Hope. “Jack In the Box (HOPE Edition)” is a physical album prepared for fans who have been able to enjoy “Jack In the Box” only through its Weverse album. On top of the existing tracks in “Jack In the Box,” the new solo album “Jack In the Box (HOPE Edition)” adds three live tracks performed at Lollapalooza and two instrumental tracks. New photos and items have been included to befit the version title “HOPE Edition.” We look forward to your love and support for “Jack In The Box (HOPE Edition).”

Pre-order Starts: 11 AM, Monday, July 17, 2023 (KST)

Album Release: 1 PM, Friday, August 18, 2023 (KST)

Thank you".

About J-Hope and Jack In The Box

J-Hope is one of the rappers of the K-pop sensation BTS. He released his first official album Jack In The Box on July 15, 2022. While the singer worked as a K-pop artist for ten years he decided to dive into the genre J-Hope as an individual would like to explore in his first album Jack In The Box. J-Hope is currently the second member of BTS who is serving in the military besides the eldest member Jin. Jack In The Box marked its first anniversary on July 15 and to celebrate it J-Hope took to his Instagram story. J-Hope received immense love and support from his fans during the release of the album and also while the member celebrated his solo debut anniversary. BIGHIT MUSIC is finally releasing the physical version of Jack In The Box (Hope Edition).

