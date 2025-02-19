BTS' J-Hope to headline Lollapalooza Berlin in July with Justin Timberlake and Gracie Abrams; IVE is also part of lineup

J-Hope is set to headline the upcoming Lollapalooza Berlin, as announced by the organizera of the grand gala on February 19. The event will be held on July 12 and 13, 2025, at Olympiastadion and Olympiapark. The BTS member will be joined by other musical heavyweights like Justin Timberlake, Gracie Abrams, Raye and Benson Boone as the face of the anniversary edition of Lollapalooza.

As the official announcement goes, the event is here to make our "summer better" with an explosive line-up of electrifying acts. Besides J-Hope, fourth gen K-pop girl group IVE will also be taking the stage at Berlin. It will be J-Hope's second time headlining Lollapalooza, following his memorable July 2022 performance at Chicago. It was a historic feat for the BTS rapper, as he became the first ever South Korean artist to headline a main stage at a major American music festival. Back then, he performed songs from his Jack in the Box album, which was released 16 days prior to the event.

With him returning to set the stage on fire again in 2025, fans are expecting a similar pattern of dropping a new album before the Lollapalooza and performing them at the show. He recently announced the release of his collaborative track with Don Toliver, LV Bag, on February 21. Besides that, the artist is also preparing for his highly-anticipated comeback. "J-Hope is currently preparing with the goal of releasing new music in March," as revealed by a representative of BTS' management label BIGHIT MUSIC, as per February 6 report of D Star Today.

After the news of his headlining the event was dropped, fans expressed their pride and excitement regarding the same. Numerous BTS ARMYs have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share the big news with the hashtags "HOBIPALOOZA IS COMING".