BTS' J-Hope to hold Jack In The Box HOPE Edition LUCKY DRAW of photo cards; find event details inside

BTS fans buckle up cause J-Hope has announced the LUCKY DRAW event for his latest album release Jack In The Box (HOPE Edition). Previously, the Arson singer announced the physical release of one of the most amazing albums in K-pop. As soon as the album dropped, the agency of the septet shared another information about this exciting event. Find below all the details of the LUCKY DRAW event.

Jack In The Box (HOPE Edition) LUCKY DRAW event

On August 18, BIGHIT MUSIC announced through Weverse's notice the upcoming event for J-Hope's latest edition of his first album. As the new edition with exciting versions of songs and photo cards blending perfectly into the theme of the album was released, the agency shared other amusing event details which will be happening this month. Jack In The Box will have a LUCKY DRAW event where unreleased and released photo cards will be given out to fans.

BIGHIT MUSIC's notice

"Hello, We are happy to present j-hope’s “Jack In The Box (HOPE Edition)” LUCKY DRAW event. We look forward to ARMY’s enthusiastic participation.

[Event Period]

(Online) From 10:00 AM, Saturday, August 19, 2023 (KST) until photo cards last in each store. (In-person) From Friday, August 25 to Sunday, August 27, 2023 (KST) Participants may enter the lucky draw for a limited number of prizes at each store.

[Event Details]

Purchase one Jack In The Box (HOPE Edition): One entry in the LUCKY DRAW

*LUCKY DRAW Contents*

- One unreleased photo and two released photos / Three photos in total (varies by store). Thank you."

J-Hope's recent activities

On August 16, The Arson singer shared glimpses of life in the military as he enlisted in March 2023. He is the second BTS member to start his mandatory service and has been frequently updating about his life on the online community platform for fans. J-Hope shared multiple photographs on Instagram in his military uniform striking poses. He will also be releasing the continuation of the documentary Hope on the Street, along with six soundtracks which are expected to be out by 2024.

