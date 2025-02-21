BTS’ J-Hope to mark March comeback with digital single? Fans excited for more details as new report drops hints

BTS’ J-Hope is set to make his much-anticipated return to the music scene with a digital single dropping in March. Fans had been eagerly waiting for updates after BIGHIT MUSIC confirmed last month that the artist was working on new music. Now, reports from Newsen have revealed that his comeback track will be a digital release, further increasing excitement among listeners worldwide.

J-Hope first hinted at his return through a special video titled 'J-Hope Beginning of a New Dream’, which was uploaded on BTS’ official YouTube channel last month. In the video, he shared glimpses of his recent activities, including his time in the United States, where he has been working on music. His global presence has sparked speculation about potential collaborations and what kind of sound he might explore next.

With this upcoming release, J-Hope will officially resume his solo music activities, marking his first solo track since his discharge from mandatory military service in October 2024. While no further details about the single, such as the title, genre, or concept, have been revealed, fans are hoping for teasers and promotional content in the coming weeks.

Even before his official comeback, J-Hope has already been making waves in the music industry. On February 21, Don Toliver and Speedy released their latest track, LV Bag, featuring J-Hope and Pharrell Williams. This high-profile hip-hop collaboration was first teased at Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Fall-Winter 2025 Show in Paris earlier this year. Since dropping on streaming platforms like Spotify and YouTube Music today, LV Bag has been met with an overwhelmingly positive response.

With his digital single set to arrive next month and his presence already felt through high-profile collaborations, 2025 is shaping up to be a massive year for J-Hope. Fans can expect more exciting announcements in the near future as the countdown to his comeback begins.