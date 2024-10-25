BTS' J-Hope to pay tribute to Shin Hae Chul at late singer's 10th memorial concert with video message; Details

BTS member J-Hope is set to honor the late Shin Hae Chul with a heartfelt video message during memorial concerts commemorating the singer-songwriter's 10th anniversary of passing. This special tribute will be revealed exclusively at the concerts taking place on Saturday and Sunday at Inspire Arena on Incheon’s Yeongjong Island. J-Hope, who just completed his mandatory military service last week, expressed his deep respect for Shin Hae Chul’s influential legacy in Korean music.

According to concert organizers, J-Hope's involvement had been discussed long before, but the timing of his recent discharge made it challenging for him to participate as a live performer. Nonetheless, his message will surely resonate with fans and attendees, reflecting the profound impact Shin Hae Chul had on the music industry. The source shared the Korea Times that J-Hope's heartfelt tribute will resonate deeply with fans, connecting the past to the present through shared memories and music.

The memorial concerts will feature an impressive lineup of K-pop A-listers, including PSY, Solar of MAMAMOO, and Kim Bum Soo. They will perform some of Shin Hae Chul's most iconic songs, such as You’re Deep Inside My Heart, Lazenca, Save Us, and Fly, Chick, each artist bringing their unique interpretation to the stage. This event promises to be a powerful homage to Shin Hae Chul, whose innovative approach to music continues to inspire generations.

Meanwhile, Shin Hae Chul, known for pioneering experimental rock in South Korea since his debut in 1988, left a lasting legacy through his prolific career as a singer-songwriter and record producer. His genre-blending artistry, combining heavy metal, jazz, and Korean folk music, set new standards in the industry. Beyond music, he was a beloved late-night radio host and a vocal sociopolitical commentator, earning him the nickname Mawang, or Devil Lord, among his fans.

Following his tragic passing in 2014 due to medical malpractice, his legacy endured through the passage of the Shin Hae Chul Law, which aimed to protect patients' rights. The upcoming tribute concerts will also feature a special exhibition showcasing Shin Hae Chul’s stage costumes and personal belongings, with concertgoers having free access to this significant display. As fans gather to celebrate his life and music, J-Hope’s tribute will serve as a touching reminder of the lasting influence of this legendary artist.

