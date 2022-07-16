BTS’ J-Hope tops iTunes charts with Arson & Jack In The Box; Shares sneak peek of lead single’s MV filming

On July 15, BTS’ J-Hope released his highly anticipated solo album, ‘Jack In The Box’, along with a music video for its second title track, ‘Arson’. Previously, ‘MORE’, the first title track, had been dropped as a pre-release single, along with a music video to go with it. ‘Jack In The Box’ contains a total of ten songs: ‘Intro’, ‘Pandora’s Box’, ‘MORE’, ‘STOP’, ‘= (Equal Sign)’, ‘Music Box: Reflection’, ‘What If…’, ‘Safety Zone’, ‘Future’ and ‘Arson’.

Shortly after the release of the album at 9:30 am IST, ‘Jack In The Box’ shot to the top of iTunes charts around the world. The album had ranked at number 1 on iTunes Top Albums charts in at least 49 different regions as of 7 am KST (3:30 am IST) on July 16. Meanwhile, the lead single ‘Arson’ had topped iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 62 different regions by that time. Previously, when ‘MORE’ had dropped on July 1, the track took just 18 hours to hit number 1 on the chart in at least 84 different regions.

Meanwhile, J-Hope has also taken fans along to the set of the music video for ‘Arson’. In the new clip, J-Hope talks about choosing fire as the theme for the song and shares, “Since I was young, I have been working with sparks of passion. And I thought these sparks are the right material for it. That’s why I chose fire.” The BTS member further shares, “While you’re listening to my album, I hope you see this new side of J-Hope and enjoy it.”

Check out the sneak peek of J-Hope’s exciting music video filming, below:

