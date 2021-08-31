BTS’ J Hope is the ULTIMATE style star on our radar; Here’s why

BTS’ J-hope is undeniably not just a superstar in music but also one in fashion. Whether it’s his subtle street style attire or suave black-tie ensembles, the Bangtan Boy is serving looks always. Today, we are looking back at the top street style looks from the Bangtan Boy that makes ARMY swoon over him.

J-hope’s hidden talent lies in how easily he can elevate a basic all-white look, into a runway-worthy masterpiece. Rely on the style star amp up the classic by adding bursts of colour on his feet, accompanied by a touch of jewellery and a chic backpack.

J-Hope may be a pro when it comes to styling his clothes, but if there is something better amongst his long list of talent, it’s accessorizing. The star knows the power of a statement piece, be it cool sneakers, accessories or backpacks.

Oversized and monochromatic are two trends we have been loving on the K pop idol, while both the trends are really risque, J-Hope still manages to make them fun and interesting with his interesting pairings and fabulous styling.

While we didn’t get to see much of it this year, J-Hope is also an aficionado when it comes to airport style. The idol uses his streetwear charms paired with luxe bags and watches to balance the finesse out. We’re taking notes from him for the next time we have to go to the airport.

J-Hope is all about the details. While he embraces new trends and shows off his love for basics, his clothes really tell a story with the details they hold, be it chic embroidery or interesting patterns and details.

