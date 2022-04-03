BTS’ J-Hope, V and Jungkook don’t miss the chance to hang out with Anderson .Paak during his concert

On April 3, Anderson .Paak of Silk Sonic took to Instagram to display his friendship with BTS’ V, J-Hope and Jungkook, who had attended his concert in Las Vegas. Previously, Suga, RM and Jimin had attended it and the fans were already missing the rest of the members. Though still missing Jin, the members looked stylish alongside Anderson .Paak.

Dressed according to their personalities, BTS’ J-Hope, V and Jungkook looked amazingly cool alongside the member of Silk Sonic! Anderson .Paak is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and drummer. He released his debut mixtape, ‘O.B.E. Vol. 1’, in 2012 and went on to release ‘Venice’ in 2014. In 2016 he followed up with ‘Malibu’, which received a nomination for Best Urban Contemporary Album at the Grammy Awards, followed by ‘Oxnard’, in 2018.

At the 61st Grammy Awards, Anderson .Paak won his first Grammy award for Best Rap Performance with the song ‘Bubblin’. He won another Grammy in 2020 for Best R&B Album with ‘Ventura’ and one for Best R&B Performance for ‘Come Home’ (featuring André 3000). In 2021, he formed the duo Silk Sonic with fellow singer-songwriter Bruno Mars. The duo's debut single, ‘Leave the Door Open’, became Anderson's first single to reach number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

He had previously met the group during the ‘Permission to Dance: On Stage’ back in November as his wife Jae Lin, is a huge fan and gushed on and on about BTS and her bias, Jin. Their interactions were the funniest thing to come out of a celebrity interaction and we are so happy to see how the both of them have been supporting each other’s music careers!

