BTS’ J-Hope warms ARMYs hearts as his silent good deeds towards animal shelter surfaces on social media

On August 2, a South Korean blog post went viral as the owner of the dog shelter praised BTS’ J-Hope for being a silent supporter of the shelter for years. The blog post writer revealed that in 2022, a lady had read their post regarding help in the shelter and that person turned out to be J-Hope’s mother. She had reached out to them on his behalf.

BTS’ J-Hope’s good deed towards animal shelter:

Prior to his help, the shelter was in a bad state with open roofs and broken ground. He continuously donated to the place and they were able to completely renovate it so the dogs could live comfortably. They were given blankets, and sturdier materials so that the old lady who is helping did not have to go through any trouble to put things together. Even while he is completing his military service, he has sent dog food to the place. Recently, J-Hope’s mother was talking to the owner and the latter asked for permission to talk about his good deeds to the public, which she allowed. Seeing this, many Korean netizens were extremely proud to be his fans and they found it even more heartwarming that he did not even take credit for a whole year until someone else talked about it.

BTS’ J-Hope’s activities:

As per the Billboard's charts on August 27th, J-Hope's Jack in the Box ranked sixth on the 'Board 200' dated September 2nd with the arrival of Hope Version on September 18th. It rose to this position with album deals of roughly 50,000 copies. This album is an actual album re-release of Jack in the Box, which was released on July 15th, 2022. Jack in the Box got positive reviews for its novel endeavor, including being released as a Weverse album where the song can be downloaded through Korean and global music platforms. The album is now a million seller with aggregate sales surpassing 1 million copies, including physical, Weverse, and Vinyl versions. J-Hope, who has been serving in the military since April of 2023, put a ton of work into setting up a physical album prior to enlisting so that fans can appreciate music in additional different versions. Likewise, with his last album, J-Hope took part in the general composition and arranging of this release.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ITZY member Lia confirmed to not appear on Music Core and fansign due to health issues