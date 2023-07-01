BTS’ J-HOPE wins BEST STAR AWARD at 3rd Korea Children Daesang Ceremony; Fans’ emotional reaction

J-Hope, a member of the popular K-pop group BTS, was voted by a large group of 30,000 children as the Best Star. The ceremony was presented by the Green Umbrella Children's Foundation and was held at Seoul City Hall's Multipurpose Hall on the 30th. J-Hope's significant contributions to children's causes, including generous donations totaling over 800 million won, earned him this prestigious recognition.

A moment of pride for BTS and ARMYs

The Korea Children's Award is a special recognition that empowers children and young individuals under the age of 19 to directly choose and honor those who have made significant contributions to the advancement of children's rights. The selection process began in March when the foundation identified finalists in eight different categories through the participation of 500 children and adolescents. In May, a total of 30,000 children and teenagers enthusiastically participated in the voting process and cast their votes both online and offline to determine the deserving winners.

Among other recipients of recognition, J-Hope, also known as Jung Hoseok, emerged as the victorious recipient of the Best Star award. Children of South Korea acknowledged his efforts of trying to make the world a better place for children.

J-HOPE’s career graph

J-HOPE, a member of the boy band BTS is the second individual to join the military after their eldest member Jin. Despite his current military service, J-Hope's presence was captured through a cut-out photo, allowing the children to express their appreciation. Jung Hoseok's remarkable selection as the Best Star resonates deeply as he has consistently dedicated himself to charitable endeavors benefiting children, earning the trust and admiration of those he seeks to uplift. Ever since the band’s announcement of hiatus in June 2022, J-HOPE was the first member to begin solo promotions. His solo album Jack in the Box enabled him to become the first South Korean artist to headline Lollapalooza.

