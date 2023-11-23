BTS J-hope wins hearts with special gesture as assistant instructor in military; Netizen shares account

While BTS is currently on a break from their collective engagements, they continue to provide exciting updates for their fanbase. A recent development involves J-Hope, currently fulfilling his military service, attaining the role of an assistant instructor at the renowned 36th Infantry Division Recruit Training Center in Wonju, Gangwon Province. His distinguished title is that of a special-class (Elite) Warrior.

J-Hope appointed as an assistant instructor

In the midst of the rigorous military lifestyle, J-Hope's exceptional dedication has earned him recognition. Currently serving in the military, J-Hope has been promoted to the role of assistant instructor, achieving the esteemed status of a 'Special Class (Elite) Warrior.'

A recent account shared by an ARMY provided insights into J-Hope's role as an assistant instructor in the military. According to the original poster (OP), their colleague, who has a son in the military, shared details about J-Hope's interactions with trainees. The colleague described J-Hope as a compassionate instructor who often offers hugs to uplift the spirits of the trainees.

The OP shared a specific incident where J-Hope went the extra mile to demonstrate proper gun usage to a trainee who had injured his finger during shooting training. Despite being strict during training sessions, J-Hope takes breaks to check on the well-being of the trainees. The coworker's son reportedly received more hugs from J-Hope than from his own parents. Additionally, the trainee approached J-Hope for a photo, and despite initial hesitation, the BTS member warmly posed with him, dispelling any celebrity-induced nervousness.

About J-Hope

J-Hope, a member of the renowned K-pop group BTS, is presently fulfilling his military service. During his time in the military, BTS unveiled The Planet for the South Korean animated film The Bastions, making it their first full group release in a long time. Additionally, the group released a track titled Take Two to commemorate their 10th anniversary. J-Hope is scheduled to be discharged from the military on October 17, 2024.

